Lawyers’ body suspends protest in district courts

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Bar Association on Thursday suspended the strike by lawyers in district courts over a notification issued by Lieutenant Governor on police virtually presenting evidence in courts after meeting a representative of Home Minister Amit Shah.

A communication from the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) said, “This is to inform that (during) the continuous, tireless and strong agitation against the notification dated August 13 issued by the LG, a meeting was held today with the representative of the Union Home Minister.”

It added, “It has been communicated that Home Minister Amit Shah would meet the representatives of the bar to discuss, address and resolve the concerns with an open mind.”

NDBA Secretary Tarun Rana said a statement was issued by Delhi Police commissioner clarifying the notification would become operational after all stakeholders

were heard.

“In view of the written positive response, the ongoing agitation, scheduled demonstration before the LG House (on Friday) and call for abstinence of work in all district courts of Delhi is being suspended till the final outcome of the discussions and deliberations with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah,” Rana said.

Following the notification, the lawyers in district courts began their strike

on August 22.