Lawyer writes to Delhi HC acting chief justice over coaching centre deaths

New Delhi: A lawyer urged Delhi High Court on Monday to take cognisance of the deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding of the basement of a coaching centre and order an immediate safety audit of all such institutes and libraries in the national capital. According to advocate Satayam Singh's letter to the high court's acting chief justice, the incident was "part of a larger pattern of negligence plaguing educational facilities" in areas where "countless" coaching centres were operating in blatant violation of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regulations. "The recurring nature of these incidents points to a systemic failure in ensuring student safety. The right to education ... must not come at the cost of the right to life under Article 21," Singh said in the letter. "Swift and decisive judicial intervention are crucial to prevent further loss of young lives and to uphold the rule of law. I implore your lordship to take cognisance of this matter as one of utmost public importance and initiate appropriate legal action to safeguard our students' futures," he added. Singh also raised concern over the lack of fire safety measures and emergency exits, according to building regulations, in the coaching centres as well as overcrowding.

The lawyer sought mandatory installation of flood prevention measures and proper drainage, especially for basement facilities, as well as imposition of stringent penalties, including immediate closure and criminal proceedings, against non-compliant centres. He also requested the acting chief justice to consider suo motu action against the authorities failing to enforce the existing regulations. "The eyes of anxious parents, aspiring students and concerned citizens are upon the judiciary to protect the sanctity of educational spaces," Singh said in the letter. Three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain last week. The Delhi Police has arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre and booked them for culpable homicide, among other charges. Last year, the high court had taken suo motu cognisance of a fire at a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar and the matter is pending at present. The police had said around 250 students were attending classes at the building -- Bhandari House -- at the time of the incident. The panic-stricken students were seen climbing down from the top floor with the help of ropes as smoke billowed from the windows.