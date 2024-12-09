Law and order worrisome in Delhi: Kejriwal in Karol Bagh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal led a massive ‘padyatra’ in Karol Bagh, addressing growing concerns over Delhi’s deteriorating law and order situation. Speaking to a passionate crowd, Kejriwal condemned the BJP-led Central government’s failure to ensure the safety of residents and promised to unite the city in demanding better security measures.

During the ‘padyatra’, which saw thousands of Delhiites walk alongside him, Kejriwal reflected on the deep fears citizens now face. “I am deeply concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. From morning till evening, I roam around Delhi, meet people, and everywhere I go, people tell me the same thing, that they feel scared to even step out on the streets today,” he remarked.

Kejriwal recounted recent incidents, including a chilling attack in Vishwas Nagar, where a businessman was shot multiple times. “Early yesterday morning, in Vishwas Nagar near Shahdara, a businessman went for a walk in the park. On his way back, two boys on a motorcycle shot him eight times and left him lying there,” he shared. He also mentioned the rising incidents of stabbings, street crimes, and hooliganism across the city, asking the audience, “Am I saying anything wrong? Don’t you feel scared to step out of your homes?”

The AAP leader also emphasized the specific fears women face. “So many mothers and sisters are present here. I want to ask you, do you not feel scared to leave your homes? When a daughter steps out, the parents’ hearts beat with fear, will she return safely or not?” he questioned.

Kejriwal took a moment to highlight his administration’s successes in improving essential services. “Ten years ago, you voted for me and made me Chief Minister. You said, ‘Kejriwal, fix the schools.’ I fixed the schools, didn’t I? You said, ‘Kejriwal, fix the hospitals.’ I made healthcare free for everyone,” he reminded the crowd. He also praised his government’s work on electricity supply, calling Delhi’s 24x7 free electricity service a model for the nation.

In a pointed attack on the BJP, Kejriwal noted, “The responsibility for law and order was given to the Central government, to the BJP-led central government. But after ten years, they have ruined Delhi to such an extent that every individual is living in fear.”