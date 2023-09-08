Launches control room numbers to ensure coordination, quick response

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has introduced three dedicated telephone numbers for its G20 control room at the Disaster Management Center to enhance accessibility and responsiveness, informed NDMC Vice Chairman, Satish Upadhyay.

These contact numbers will remain exclusive to officers and employees on duty at the G20 Control Room and are not intended for general public complaints. They will include inquiries and requests related to civic services, emergencies and concerns arising during the G20 Summit.