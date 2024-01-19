Late-night quarrel escalates into ugly brawl, firing in city

New Delhi: A late-night quarrel escalated into firing at Sant Nagar, Burari, under the jurisdiction of police station Wazirabad on Wednesday.

The incident, reported in the wee hours, involved a dispute between two parties, leading to injuries and allegations of theft and firearm use, the officials informed on Thursday.

Manoj Meena, DCP North, said that, upon receiving information, the police promptly reached the scene near Chaudhury Dairy, where they discovered two cars and a motorcycle. Amardeep Chaudhury, the owner, revealed that a group of individuals, allegedly led by Sonu Tyagi from Burari, had engaged in a confrontation.

The situation reportedly escalated to the point where the assailants not only fought with the victims but also forcefully took money from them. Shockingly, gunshots were fired during the altercation.

As a result of the violent encounter, four persons, including Amardeep and his workers, sustained blunt injuries. The scene was marked by the discovery of five empty rounds. Police are actively evaluating the extent of injuries suffered by the victims. Forensic examinations have been conducted at the site, and legal action is underway based on the complaints filed by the victims.

Police are investigating the matter to uncover the motives behind the altercation, the sequence of events, and the identities of those involved in this late-night disturbance.