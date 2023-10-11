Last round of DU UG admissions to start from Oct 11

New Delhi: The Delhi University has announced that the last round of admissions to its undergraduate courses will commence from Wednesday.



Applications for admissions to selected colleges and programmes will begin from October 11 and continue till October 15.

The “mop-up” round has been announced considering the suggestions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in a letter dated October 4, the DU said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Considering recommendations from the UGC and on request of a few candidates and colleges, the university has decided to hold a mop-up round for admitting candidates in shortlisted colleges and

programmes only,” the statement read.

The university will display a list of selected colleges and programmes for the mop-up round admissions on its official admissions website.

Interested candidates can apply to the respective college according to the schedule and procedure shared by college concerned on its website.

The last date for admissions under the mop-up round is October 20. No admissions will be done on supernumerary seats, the statement added.

To fill the seats, colleges may consider CUET-2023 normalised scores based on programme-specific eligibility. The colleges may also fill the remaining vacant seats on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exams.