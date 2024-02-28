Largest Drug Seizure in Recent Times: Indian Navy, NCB and Gujarat ATS Collaborate

In a joint operation, the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have made a historic drug seizure near Gujarat's Porbandar, seizing over 3,300 kilograms of drugs from a ship. This is one of the largest drug seizures in recent times, the officials informed on Wednesday.





The intercepted ship was found to be carrying a substantial amount of contraband, including 3,089 kilograms of charas (hashish), 158 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 25 kilograms of morphine. This haul, valued at approximately Rs 1,300 crore, highlights the magnitude of the operation.





Deputy Director General (DDG) Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Gyaneshwar Singh stated that the vessel's five-member crew, all of whom are Pakistani nationals, have been detained in connection with the smuggling operation. While the total value of the seized drugs is yet to be confirmed, it is estimated that one kilogram of charas alone could fetch as much as Rs 5 crore in international markets.





The operation was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the Indian Navy's mission-deployed assets and the NCB. The contraband, along with the apprehended boat and crew, have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation, Singh mentioned.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commended the NCB, Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police for their role in this significant achievement. Emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a drug-free Bharat, Shah stated, "The historic success is a testament to our government's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free."





The operation took place in the Arabian Sea near the International Maritime Boundary Line, as confirmed by an officer. The Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft first spotted the suspicious dhow, which was then intercepted by a mission-deployed ship based on the surveillance input.





This major drug bust comes just a week after another seizure, where 1,100 kgs of mephedrone, also known as 'Meow Meow', was confiscated across Pune and New Delhi. 700 kgs of the banned substance were seized in Pune, while an additional 400 kgs were found in Delhi.