Landmark reform: MCD merges trade licensing with property tax

new delhi: In a major step towards strengthening the Ease of Doing Business framework in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday approved a sweeping reform that integrates the General Trade/Storage License (GTL) with the existing property tax payment system.

The proposal, passed in the MCD House, marks a structural shift in Delhi’s licensing regime by eliminating the need for business owners to file separate applications or procure standalone license documents.

Under the new mechanism, traders will be able to pay their annual trade license fee alongside their property tax. The property tax receipt itself will carry an official endorsement designating it as a valid General Trade/Storage License, provided the business is compliant with pollution control norms, fire safety rules, and other statutory requirements mandated by respective authorities.

The revamped system brings uniformity by fixing the license fee at 15 per cent of the applicable property tax of the premises, replacing earlier rates that varied according to trade category, area size and locality classification.

Welcoming the decision, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh described the reform as a milestone in citizen-centric governance.

He said the integration would “bring immense relief to the business community by removing redundant procedures and curbing harassment,” adding that the measure will make the licensing framework more transparent, predictable and business-friendly without compromising public safety standards. Singh emphasised that the Corporation “stands firmly with honest taxpayers” and is committed to ensuring that civic systems become smoother and more efficiently

MCD officials noted that the reform will significantly reduce field inspections by delinking license assessment from multiple parameters, thereby minimising rent-seeking opportunities and advancing a trust-based self-declaration model.

With its revenue-neutral design and simplified workflow, the new system is expected to offer traders clarity, fairness and ease while strengthening regulatory compliance across the city.