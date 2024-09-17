Landlord’s sons shot dead, 17-year-old apprehended

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly shooting dead his landlord’s two sons after they pressured his family to vacate the Shahdara property without returning the Rs 4 lakh given as part of a deal, officials said on Monday.

The accused was apprehended on Sunday from southeast Delhi’s Nizamuddin area following a tip-off, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Rakesh Paweriya said the juvenile and his family lived as tenants in Asfak’s house at Rani Garden in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony.

Paweriya said the accused told the police that his family had given Ashfak Rs 4 lakh as “security.” And according to a deal between the two families, they could live in the house without paying any rent till the Rs 4 lakh was repaid to them.

Later, Asfak shifted to another place after getting married for a second time.

After this, his two sons -- Irshad alias Bobby (30) and Shahid (20) -- allegedly started to pressure the tenants to vacate the property without paying the security back, the officer said.

On Saturday, Irshad went to the juvenile’s house and started hurling abuses at him which angered the boy, the officer said.

He brought out a pistol already kept in the house and shot Irshad in his head who died on the spot, Paweriya said, adding the boy locked the room and walked to Shahid, just a few metres away and also shot him in his head from point blank range.

The accused left from the spot after killing the two and hid the pistol at the house of his cousin at Rani Garden.

Paweriya said the pistol has been recovered but it is yet to be ascertained where it was sourced from.

The juvenile, who was arrested with the help of the technical evidence, is enrolled in Class 12. He used to work as a helper with an AC mechanic in the area.

Police said the deceased had previous criminal involvements: Irshad had two cases including a robbery case against him, while Shahid was allegedly involved an attempt to murder case.