Landfill fire: Local residents point fingers at govt for alleged negligence

New Delhi: A massive fire erupted at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on April 21, triggering a frenzy of firefighting efforts by the Delhi Fire Service.



The cause of the fire remains unknown, but efforts are underway to quench the flames. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far. However, locals have pointed fingers at the Delhi government, attributing the incident to their negligence in waste management.

Criticism has poured in from various quarters, with LoP in Delhi MCD, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, lambasting the AAP for its purported mismanagement. He stated, “People are suffering because of smoke. This seems to me as mischief by someone in association with the leaders of AAP to make contractors happy and earn money through corruption.”

Delhi BJP chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, echoed similar sentiments, condemning the AAP government for failing to fulfill its promises regarding the landfill’s removal. He asserted, “The causes are natural, there is corruption behind this. AAP chief and the party are on dialysis.”

In response to the BJP’s allegations, AAP MP Sanjay Singh refuted the claims, labelling the BJP as a corrupt party and reassured that authorities are diligently working to contain the fire. He affirmed, “The fire will be brought under control soon.”

Furthermore, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi confirmed that, “The fire at Ghazipur landfill site has been successfully extinguished. Fire tenders from Delhi Fire Services remained on-site throughout the night. Although some smoke lingers, efforts are underway to dissipate it. Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal supervised operations, and Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi will conduct further inspection. An investigation will determine the cause and origin of the fire.”

Meanwhile, residents living near the Ghazipur landfill expressed their frustration and anguish over the recurring environmental hazard.

Anjali, a local resident, lamented, “Every time there’s a fire at the landfill, we’re left to suffer the consequences. Where is the government when we need them the most?”

Rajesh, another resident, urged for tangible action from authorities, stating, “It’s time the politicians take real action to address this environmental crisis before it’s too late.”

Priya, echoing similar sentiments, emphasized the deteriorating situation, saying, “I remember when this landfill was much smaller. Now it’s a towering mountain of waste, polluting our air and endangering our health. It’s disheartening to see our concerns ignored by those in power.”

As the flames rage on, residents anxiously await concrete measures to address the ongoing environmental catastrophe, underscoring the urgent need for effective waste management policies and accountability from government officials.