Land procurement begins for 735-acre Heritage City near Yamuna expressway

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has initiated land acquisition for the Heritage City project being developed in Mathura district. The authority has sought farmers' consent for the land purchase. According to officials, the authority will commence land registration once compensation rates are finalised. The decision is expected to be made in YEIDA'S board meeting scheduled this month. "The land compensation rates are expected to be established in the forthcoming board meeting, following which compensation distribution and sale deed processes will begin. The project will follow a PPP model and development will proceed through direct land purchase from farmers rather than acquisition," said a senior YEIDA officer. The officer informed that the land acquisition processes continue in village Arua Khadar and Bhim Khadar with YEIDA establishing an office in Mathura.

The 735-acres Heritage City project in Mathura district, part of Phase 2, has been under consideration for two to three years. The DPR underwent multiple revisions due to land encroachment issues and required alignment with NHAI requirements. The project will develop along both sides of the 15.3 km NHAI route from Yamuna Expressway’s 101 km mark to NH 44. The Heritage City will include a Theme based Heritage Park in 350 acres, Yoga and Wellness Center, Naturopathy Center 103 acres, Green area 97 acres, Tourist transport facilities 46 acres, Convention Center 42 acres, Ayurveda Center 35 acres, Hotels in 26.60 acres, Budget Hotels in 19.60 acres, Old age home 10 acres, Service apartment 07 acres, Haat, shops 06 acres and Tourist facilities in 8.40 acres. The authority will issue tender for selecting the developer company for the Heritage City project by month-end. The authority shall occupy land from villages Arua Khadar, Bhim Khadar, Dangoli Khadar, Pani Gaon Khadar, Piproli Khadar, Jahangirpur, Begmapur Khadar, Jahangirpur Khadar.