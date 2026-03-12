Land allottees’ group seeks Bhumidari rights during meet with Delhi minister

New Delhi: A delegation of nearly 50 people met Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh on Wednesday, urging the government to grant Bhumidari (ownership) rights to agricultural land allottees under provisions of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954.

The group, led by Satya Narayan, president of the Delhi Dehat Dalit Pichhda Jan Kalyan Manch, called on the minister at his residence in the national capital. The delegation also included the forum’s chairman Mangat Ram, vice-president Preet and several other members.

During the meeting, the delegation raised the long-pending demand to grant ownership rights to agricultural land allottees under Section 74(4) of the Delhi Land Reforms Act as part of the 20-Point Programme. Members of the group said many families who received agricultural land allocations have been waiting for years to obtain Bhumidari rights.

According to the delegation, granting ownership status would help improve the social and economic conditions of the beneficiaries. They also submitted a memorandum detailing their demand and the concerns of affected families.

Responding to the request, Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said the Delhi government remains committed to addressing issues affecting disadvantaged sections of society. Minister said the government will examine the demand for Bhumidari rights while continuing welfare efforts for marginalised communities.