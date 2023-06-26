Lamborghini hits auto at Savitri flyover, 2 injured

New Delhi: An auto driver and his passenger sustained severe injuries allegedly after a Lamborghini Urus hit their vehicle at Savitri flyover in south Delhi’s CR Park area on Sunday morning, police said.



The injured men have been identified as auto-driver Shah Alam and Prince Gautam (31), an engineer with an airline in Delhi, they said.

Police said Gautam had taken the auto from his house in the East of Kailash to go to his office at IGI Airport.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday around 7 am when the accused, Rajbir Sardana (21), was returning home with his friends after partying at a club in Nehru Enclave.

He was arrested and later released since it was a bailable offence, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, “Information was received at CR Park police station that a car driver had hit one auto injuring persons at Savitri Flyover. Soon, our ASI Deepak Prasad along with HC Sanjeev reached on the spot and found one Haryana-registered Lamborghini car and auto in accidental condition.

“Injured auto driver Shah Alam and passenger Prince Gotam had already been rushed to Max Hospital Saket where both the injured were found to be under treatment. The IO has taken their MLCs and the passenger was found to be unfit for statement,” he added.

Both the damaged vehicles have been seized, she said.

“A case has been registered against Sardana under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code and further legal action is being initiated accordingly,” the DCP said.

Police said they will medically examine Sardana and his friends to ascertain if they were under the influence of alcohol. Gautam lives with his family in the East of Kailash.