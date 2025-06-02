Lambadi dance, folk art light up Telangana Day in Capital

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind celebration, the Delhi Government commemorated Telangana Foundation Day with a grand cultural event at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and organized by the Department of Art, Culture, and Language, the event marked the 11th anniversary of Telangana’s formation with a rich display of the state’s folk heritage and traditions.

The celebration featured around 10 artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, who brought Telangana’s cultural vibrancy to life through captivating performances. Among the highlights was the Lambadi folk dance, which drew applause from the audience for its rhythmic energy and colorful expression. These traditional art forms, deeply rooted in Telangana’s rural history, connected the spectators to the ethos of India’s youngest state.

“Telangana shines as a beacon of cultural richness and economic progress,” said Delhi’s Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Kapil Mishra, in a message to the attendees. “Today, we celebrate not just a state, but the spirit of unity and resilience that defines

The initiative is part of a broader effort to mark state foundation days, promoting unity and cultural exchange. Officials said such events strengthen India’s social fabric and reinforce Delhi’s role as a centre of cultural integration.