Lal Quila Metro shut till further notice, says DMRC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. The station has been closed as security agencies are carrying out their investigation into the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which killed 12 people and left several injured.

“Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice for security reasons,” the DMRC said, as police and forensic teams cordoned off the area for investigation. pti