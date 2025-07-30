Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block to have metro link

New Delhi: A critical metro link between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block will be constructed under Phase-4 of Delhi Mass Rapid Transport System, the construction arm of the Railways Ministry said on Tuesday.

“This project will further facilitate smoother, more sustainable, and more efficient public transport in the national capital. The project is valued at approximately Rs 447.42 crore (inclusive of GST) and is expected to be completed within 36 months,” the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited said in a statement. According to the RVNL, this is the first Delhi Metro project that the company has been entrusted with. The RVNL is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Railways Ministry.

RVNL will design and build a 7.3 km elevated viaduct with seven stations in Delhi. The project aligns with DMRC’s urban mobility goals, officials said, calling it a key infrastructure opportunity.