Lahori Gate: Bizman robbed at gunpoint

NEW DELHI: A businessman was allegedly robbed of approximately Rs 80 lakh at gunpoint in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, police sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Haveli Haider Quli in Chandni Chowk when an unidentified assailant snatched a bag filled with cash and fled the scene, the sources said.

A viral video shows the trader robbed at gunpoint. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning the victim as investigations continue.