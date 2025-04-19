‘Lady don’ Ziqra nabbed after teen’s murder sparks unrest in Seelampur

New Delhi: Tensions continue to escalate in Delhi’s Seelampur area after the brutal murder of a 17-year-old Hindu boy, Kunal Kumar, on Thursday evening.

The incident has triggered large-scale protests, a political blame game, and renewed communal tensions. Amid heavy police deployment, residents are demanding swift justice, citing fears of targeted violence and forced migration.

The emergence of Ziqra, a local woman reportedly known as a “lady don,” as the prime suspect has heightened public outrage. Kunal was reportedly attacked around 7:30 pm in Seelampur’s J Block while returning home after

buying milk.

Eyewitnesses said five individuals armed with knives repeatedly stabbed the teenager before disappearing into the area’s narrow lanes.

Kunal was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the victim’s family and local residents, the assault was orchestrated by Ziqra and her brother Sahil. Ziqra was taken into police custody on Friday evening as investigations continued.

Ziqra, who brands herself as a “lady don” on social media, has a known history of criminal behavior.

Previously arrested under the Arms Act, she has gained notoriety in the area for openly flaunting weapons in her Instagram videos, where she boasts over 15,000 followers.

Locals allege she leads a gang of 10 to 15 young men and is frequently seen roaming the streets with firearms.

Videos of her waving a country-made pistol during Holi celebrations recently went viral, leading to public outcry and earlier police action.

The murder has stirred intense anger and fear among Seelampur residents, many of whom are now calling for the adoption of the “Yogi Model,” a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stringent law enforcement tactics. Posters reading “This house is for sale,” “Hindus are fleeing,” and “Yogi Ji, please help” have appeared outside several homes, reflecting a deepening sense of insecurity in the community.

The killing has also led to a political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured strict action, confirming that an FIR has been filed and that she is in constant touch with law enforcement. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Lamba stated that raids are ongoing and the accused will be apprehended soon. Seelampur, already known for its history of communal clashes, including the 2020 Delhi riots, is once again under scrutiny.

Police have strongly urged residents to maintain peace amid rising tensions, assuring the community that swift and decisive action will be taken.

Authorities are actively investigating the case from all possible angles to ensure justice is delivered

without delay.