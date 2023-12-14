Lack of infra in district courts genuine problem: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday observed a lack of infrastructure in district courts here is a genuine problem, and restored a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking implementation of hybrid system of hearing in subordinate judiciary and quasi-judicial bodies.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed an application filed for restoration of the petition, which the court had disposed of in January 2022, on the ground that no effective steps are being taken by the Delhi government for providing requisite infrastructure for hybrid hearings.

The bench said some of the judges in district courts were holding hybrid hearings using mobile phones of the court staff.

“What is happening right now is that judges are holding hearings on mobile phones. They are taking their court staff’s mobile phone and connecting hybrid hearing through it. They (petitioners) have pointed out a very important thing and we need to look into it,” Justice Manmohan said.

The bench asked officials of the high court to visit the courtroom of the district judge in Tis Hazari court premises where a set-up has been created for hybrid hearings.

“The district judge’s room has been done quite well and it needs to be replicated in all other courts. Take it as a model and get it replicated in other courts. If you can get it done by March 31, 2024, it would be great,” it said.

As the application for restoration of the plea was not opposed by the counsel for the Delhi High Court on the administrative side and the Delhi government, the court allowed it, terming it an important issue.

Central Project Coordinator Abhilash Malhotra informed the bench that the Public Works Department (PWD) had submitted a project report on hybrid hearing which was examined by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at the request of the high court registrar general’s office. In August, the NIC requested the PWD to submit the report after getting approval from the Information Technology Department of the Delhi government. However, no progress has taken place since and the PWD was delaying the project without any reason, he submitted. The bench asked the Delhi government to take necessary steps and revert to it with further developments.

The counsel for the high court administration also submitted there was a lack of infrastructure since

the Delhi government has not approved funds required for the project.

The bench asked the high court’s counsel to file an updated status report before January 11, the next date of hearing.