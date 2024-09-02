Labourer nabbed for 2018 murder in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 25-year-old labor in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old labor following a verbal altercation.



An anonymous source tipped the Special Cell of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused was identified as Abhay Singh alias Dara Singh (25), son of Maha Ram, a resident of Pandalikidhani, Neemkathana, Sikar, Rajasthan.

According to the police, the accused was wanted in connection with a murder on July 8, 2018, within the jurisdiction of Ranhola Police Station.

The accused allegedly beat Amit (28), a fellow laborer, to death.

Singh was charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Following his disappearance, Singh was declared a proclaimed offender by the concerned court on September 29, 2018.

The operation to arrest Singh was part of a broader effort by the Southern Range, Special Cell, to track down absconding and active criminals across the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

Under the supervision of ACP Ved Parkash, the team deployed extensive surveillance techniques and relied on intelligence gathered from multiple sources.

They meticulously monitored Singh’s movements, which took them to various locations, including neighboring states like Haryana and Rajasthan.

A breakthrough came when Head Constable Rajeev Kumar of the Southern Range received a tip-off regarding Singh’s whereabouts.

Acting swiftly, the team arrested Singh near the Dhaula Kuan bus stand. During interrogation, Singh confessed to the 2018 murder, leading to his formal arrest and court appearance.