Labourer killed, another injured as road caves in North Delhi

New Delhi: A 25-year-old labourer was killed and another injured when a portion of a concrete road allegedly caved in while they were fixing a water pipeline in the Vijay Vihar area here, police said on Friday.



The deceased has been identified as Harender and the injured as Sonu (22), residents of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday evening. The two labourers were buried under the debris after a part of the concrete road and soil fell on them while they were fixing a water pipeline near Lal quarters, the police added.

They were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where Harender succumbed to injuries, a senior police officer said, adding Sonu is undergoing treatment

A case under 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station, he said.

The matter is under investigation, the officer added.