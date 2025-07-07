Labourer fatally beaten over rash driving in central Delhi

NEW delhi: A labourer was beaten to death allegedly by three drunk people in road rage in central Delhi’s Mori Gate area, police said on Saturday.

The three were identified as Ritesh Kumar, 27, Vicky, 25, and Anil, 33, and arrested, they said. The incident took place on the evening of June 30, when the deceased, Bunty, and his colleague, Gokarn alias Raja, were returning from Naya Bazar after delivering PVC wire rolls in a three-wheeler.

“Around 8.35 pm, as they reached near Khoya Mandi on Nityanand Marg, Mori Gate, an e-rickshaw carrying three men intercepted their vehicle. An argument broke out over rash and zigzag driving, following which the confrontation turned violent,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said. According to the officer, one of the e-rickshaw passengers slapped Gokarn, while the other two dragged Bunty out of the three-wheeler and kicked, punched, and thrashed him until he collapsed on the spot. The three fled as a crowd began to gather. Gokarn, with the help of a passerby, rushed Bunty to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. A case was registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station on July 1 in connection with the matter. Police analysed several footage to trace the e-rickshaw’s route.

Footage confirmed that three passengers riding the e-rickshaw had attacked the two men and were seen headed towards Yudhishthir Setu via Kashmere Gate.

More footage revealed that earlier, the three had bought alcohol from a liquor shop near Tis Hazari Courts, and boarded the e-rickshaw at SPM T-point, Lahori Gate, the DCP said.

The trail led the police to the Lahori Gate Chowk, an area the suspects were likely familiar with, he said.

A still from CCTV footage captured Ritesh Kumar, who was nabbed from a dry fruits shop in the Lahori Gate area on July 3. At his instance, police arrested the other two, Anil and Vicky, from other shops.

“All three confessed to the crime, telling police that they had consumed liquor earlier that evening and were on their way home to Khajuri Khas and Mandoli when the altercation took place. They claimed that the three-wheeler was being driven in a reckless manner, which led to the

argument,” the officer said.

Ritesh confessed to slapping Gokarn, while Anil and Vicky assaulted Bunty, who collapsed unconscious. All three, dry fruits shop workers, fled the scene. Police said the alcohol-fuelled attack appeared impulsive; the victim later died.