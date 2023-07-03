Labourer electrocuted to death at under-construction site on LNJP Hosp premises

New Delhi: A labourer was electrocuted while working at an under-construction building on the premises of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here on Sunday morning, police said.



After the victim got the electric shock, his co-worker took him to the emergency ward of the LNJP hospital around 9 am where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The incident site was inspected by forensic experts and a crime team of the Delhi Police, the officer said, adding that necessary legal action will be initiated.

The deceased has been identified as Sujeet Kumar, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, the police said.

According to a senior doctor of the LNJP Hospital, the labourer got electrocuted at the construction site of a 22-storeyed building that is being built between the GB Pant and LNJP hospitals.

The site is owned by the Public Works Department and once the building is ready, it will serve as the the mother and child block of LNJP hospital, the doctor added.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the electrocution incident shows “the callousness of Delhi Government in running its hospitals like the LNJP and GB Pant”.