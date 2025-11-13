Labourer caught after 2 months for stabbing cabbie

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 32-year-old labourer wanted for the attempted murder of a cab driver in Nand Nagri.

The accused, identified as Sharukh, son of Tayyab Hussain and resident of Sunder Nagari, had been absconding since September 15, when he and his associate, Qayyum, allegedly stabbed cab driver Mohammad Qamar during an altercation over parking. The victim sustained a deep stab wound to his abdomen and was hospitalised. A case of attempted murder was registered at the Nand Nagari Police Station, while both attackers went into hiding.

Acting on a tip-off about Sharukh’s presence near Tahirpur, a team led by Inspector Amit Solanki and supervised by ACP Pankaj Arora laid a trap and arrested him after hours of surveillance. Though he initially tried to mislead officers, he later confessed to his role in the assault. His associate remains absconding.

Police said Sharukh, a school dropout and habitual offender, had earlier been arrested in a 2020 murder case and was released on bail last year.

He had since resumed criminal activities, attempting to form a local gang. His arrest, police said, is a key step in tackling violent crime in northeast Delhi.