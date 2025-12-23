Labourer arrested for killing co-worker after drunken brawl

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing a fellow labourer following a drunken altercation in Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

The case came to light on December 19 when a PCR call was received at the Prem Nagar police station regarding a labourer being found unconscious with severe head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh, a 45-year-old labourer from Bihar.

An FIR was registered, and further investigation was taken up.

During the probe, the police learned from the site owner that two labourers -- Munsi Rai and Vishu Rai -- had been missing since the night of the incident. Reports revealed that the duo had fled Delhi by train from Anand Vihar railway station.

Police tracked suspects to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, eventually apprehending them on the Vikramshila Express and bringing them to Delhi. Munsi Rai attacked Mukesh with a brick, causing his death; Vishu Rai was an eyewitness.