‘L-G’s comments on admission to vacant seats unfortunate’

Sources in the Delhi government said the L-G’s comments on the admission to vacant seats was unfortunate. It is the Delhi government’s initiative that has prevented any vacancy in private colleges of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). “Many seats were left vacant as only CLAT scores were considered. This why it was decided that any remaining vacancies would be filled via CUET scores. This is being done for the first time by any university,” a source said. The Delhi government has allowed CUET score to be considered as the admission criteria, so that all vacancies are filled, the source stressed. “It doesn’t suit the L-G to try and take credit for efforts being made by an elected government. As a constitutional head, the L-G should not be indulging in such practices of purloins of the credits,” the source said.