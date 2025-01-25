L-G’s ‘At Home’ ahead of R-Day witnesses diverse guest attendance

New Delhi: The traditional ‘At Home’ ahead of Republic Day, hosted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas on Friday, was attended by a diverse group of guests including foreign diplomats, military officers, bureaucrats, Padma awardees, students, freedom fighters among others.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were among the guests, a Raj Niwas statement said.

Representatives of foreign missions in India, vice chancellors, civil society members, sportspersons, paralympians, Swachhagrahis, Divyangjan, artistes were also part of the gathering, the statement said.

The Lieutenant Governor and his wife Sangita Saxena exchanged greetings with the guests during the event and it concluded with rendering of national anthem.