L-G writes to CM on reconvening of 4th Assembly session

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena addressed a letter to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, taking note of the reconvening of the fourth session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly scheduled for Wednesday.

The letter pointed out that it should have been the Eleventh Session instead, adding that the L-G did not receive any decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the scheduled session as had been the practice before.

“The House that should be normally summoned and prorogued after completion of scheduled and designated Legislative business, is being kept perpetually in session by way of adjourning it rather than proroguing it. In the instant case, the Budget Session is in a perpetual state of convening, having met twice already and is being summoned for the third time now,” wrote the L-G.

Mentioning that he had already attempted to bring this to the CM’s notice, Saxena said that the procedures followed were in disregard to a Cabinet Decision dated April 14, 2023, for convening the expected Fifth Session of Assembly. Instead, the Speaker of the Assembly, he alleged,

unilaterally decided to reconvene the Second part of the Fourth Session.

The letter also asked for the circumstances that required the reconvening and mentioned there was no indication of any Legislative Business to be taken up in the House according to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi Rules, 1997, thereby depriving the members to come prepared for ‘fruitful deliberation’ and affecting their Legislative Rights.

The L-G also requested Kejriwal to recognise the issues and follow due procedures.