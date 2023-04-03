L-G visits Sanjay Lake, directs officials to complete de-silting work by June 30

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Sunday visited Sanjay Lake in East Delhi and took stock of the ongoing de-silting and dredging work to rejuvenate the lake.



The L-G expressed satisfaction over the pace of work that has resulted in completion of nearly 60 per cent de-silting of the lake and directed the officials to complete the work positively by June 30.

The L-G had in his first visit also instructed to deepen the lake by an average 2.5 metres, which was totally silted and water holding capacity was reduced to only 25 per cent.

During the review, the L-G noted that all instructions given earlier for revival and better upkeep of the Sanjay Lake including de-silting, repair and maintenance, removal of dead trees and cleaning of the lake were being executed by the DDA properly. The L-G was informed that pipelines have already been laid to channelize the rainwater flowing from NH-24, which runs parallel to the Sanjay Lake, and several other adjoining residential areas, into the lake.

Spread over a massive 172 acres of land, Sanjay Lake is the biggest green asset in the entire East Delhi area and a 54-acre water body therein is the most striking feature of the park. Once deepened by 2.5 metres, this lake will be able to hold nearly 53 million litres of water.

The L-G instructed DDA to complete the dredging and desilting work before

the monsoon arrives. This will rejuvenate the lake naturally while recharging the groundwater simultaneously.

A number of steps like rejuvenation of the water body at Roshanara Bagh, restoration of ancient Anang Tal Baoli, developing 3 water bodies at Baansera, rejuvenation of Bhalswa Lake, creation of water body in Asita East, etc. have been taken in recent times as well in order restore and rejuvenate water bodies in Delhi.

The construction of airport drain and 5 water bodies in the Dwarka region is underway in full swing. Once completed, these water bodies will be used for storing the overflowing water during the monsoons from the airport and thus prevent the usual flooding in and around Dwarka and IGI Airport.