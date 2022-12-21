L-G urges CM Khattar to stem flow of effluent in Najafgarh drain from Hry

New Delhi: L-G V K Saxena has spoken to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asking his help in checking effluent from flowing into the Najafgarh drain from several sources in the state, officials said on Wednesday.



Saxena will also be travelling to Chandigarh for a meeting with Khattar to discuss the issue.

The Chief Minister has assured the L-G that the Haryana government will take steps to check effluents flowing into the Najafgarh drain from the state's feeder drains, the officials said. According to an official statement, Khattar has also proposed a joint meeting between officials to comprehensively address the issue in one go. The L-G with several other officers will soon attend the meeting to be held in Chandigarh.

The Najafgarh drain contributes up to about 40 per cent of pollution to Yamuna, and in its turn, receives 36 per cent of its pollution from several drains in Haryana.

Thirty-two drains which are responsible for 44 per cent of pollution in Najafgarh drain have been partially trapped by the Delhi Jal Board, while 52 other drains responsible for 20 per cent pollution which fall into Najafgarh drain are yet to be trapped.