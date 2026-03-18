L-G urged to install audible traffic signals for visually impaired: Gupta

New Delhi: In a push for more inclusive urban infrastructure, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, urging the installation of audible traffic signals across the city to assist Divyangjan and senior citizens.

In his letter, Gupta highlighted the daily challenges faced by visually impaired pedestrians and the elderly while navigating busy roads. Emphasising the need for accessible infrastructure, he stated that the absence of sound-based crossing systems puts a large section of citizens at risk.

Referring to data from the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, the Speaker noted that nearly 60 lakh people in Delhi suffer from vision-related issues. Of these, around 12 to 18 lakh individuals live with significant low vision, many of whom are senior citizens.

He pointed out that the current traffic system, which relies heavilyon visual cues, is inadequate for their needs.

Gupta wrote, “The lack of accessible crossing aids poses a constant risk of accidents and limits the mobility of a vast section of the population.” He further stressed that installing audible signals is essential to ensure safer mobility for vulnerable groups.

Citing Japan, the UK and the US, he said sound-based traffic systems use audio cues to aid pedestrians. Calling audible signals essential for dignity and safety, Gupta urged the Lieutenant Governor to prioritise and expedite the proposal for safer, more inclusive roads.