L-G upset over lack of basic industrial infrastructure in Narela, Bhorgarh, Bawana

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the industrial areas of Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana and found a lack of basic infrastructure required for industries to function.



This inspection came as a follow up to the review meeting conducted by Saxena on October 13, earlier this month, regarding the non-operationalisation of the industrial rehabilitation at identified sites of Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), especially in North-West Delhi.

After his recent visit to the areas, he directed the DSIIDC and other agencies involved like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to make “infrastructure conducive for ease of doing business”, informed the L-G Office.

They added, “The L-G was visibly displeased that no upgradation work has been undertaken at the Bhorgarh Industrial area of North Delhi for the last 10 years and only a handful of units were functional out of the 3,917 plots carved out in the area.”

During his inspection, Saxena found that the drains in the industrial areas were choked and not maintained properly. The roads required repair and restoration work and streetlights have not yet been installed. The Association of Industry owners in Bawana also apprised the L-G of multiple illegal structures in the area and violation of building bylaws by certain individuals, which would be detrimental in case of accidents. Saxena set a deadline of November 15, 2023 for completion of sewage work and power availability in Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana industrial areas along with cleanliness, and road repair by all concerned agencies, mentioning that strict actions would be undertaken if the deadline is not followed. He also directed the private power distribution company to remove all hanging wires, especially in Narela Industrial Area.

He was accompanied by the MCD Commissioner, senior officials of DSIIDC, DDA and other officials on his inspection.