L-G unveils Aanandita: A new green oasis for Delhi

New Delhi: Anandita — one of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Greens, was inaugurated by the Lt. Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, on Tuesday. Located adjacent to the historically significant Vijay Ghat along the Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), this new public space aims to revitalise the area and promote environmental awareness in the national Capital, shared DDA.



Spanning approximately one kilometre, Aanandita features a series of water features to provide a serene atmosphere for visitors. Notable installations include two large rockery fountains at one intersection, a grand fountain flanked by columns at another, and 18 corridor fountains, all beautifully illuminated in tricolour. These enhancements are designed to reflect the ethos of the memorial complex, creating a tranquil environment that honours the dignitaries commemorated at the Samadhi Complex.

During the inauguration, Saxena highlighted the project’s vision, which he closely monitored throughout

its development, and emphasised the importance of creating green public spaces in urban areas.

“This initiative not only beautifies our roads but also offers a place for reflection and remembrance,” he stated. The addition of the Fountain Corridor is expected to enrich the cultural and recreational landscape of the region, transforming the busy arterial road into an inviting space for relaxation and contemplation. The soothing sounds of flowing water combined with the enchanting glow of the fountains promise to create a serene backdrop for visitors.

This project aligns with Saxena’s broader commitment to increasing greenery across Delhi, he mentioned. Recent projects under his direction include the newly inaugurated Vaishnavi DDA Park at Ashok Vihar and developments along the Yamuna bank, such as Asita East, Vasudev Ghat, and Bandera. With Aanandita now open to the public, residents and visitors alike can look forward to a revitalised experience, DDA mentioned in an official statement.