L-G transfers, posts 30+ IAS officers

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic rejig , Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday declared transfers and postings of over 30 IAS officers, filling up vacancies in important departments such as health, education, revenue and excise, officials said.



The transfers and postings were effected after a recent meeting of the National Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, through circulation, they added.

The meeting of the three-member panel, which includes chief secretary and divisional commissioner, was awaited for months due to various reasons, including the six-month imprisonment of then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The announcement on transfers or postings came hours after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) moved several IAS officers of Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, including Delhi’s special secretary (vigilance)

YVVJ Rajasekhar.

Rajasekhar was heading various probes, including one related to Delhi’s excise policy. He was sent to Arunachal Pradesh while RN Sharma, who served as commissioner (labour) and also held charge of education director, was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the orders of transfers and postings issued by the the Services Department of Delhi government, 2002-batch IAS officer Nikhil Kumar has been posted as principal secretary (Revenue) cum divisional commissioner.

Shilpa Shinde, 2006 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, serving as managing director of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be now chief executive officer of

Delhi Jal Board.

New Delhi deputy commissioner Ravi Jha of 2011 IAS batch has been appointed excise commissioner of Delhi.

Three IAS officers—Veditha Reddy (2015 batch), Nazuk Kumar (2016 batch), and Shreya Singhal (2020 batch)—will join the Education Department as director and additional directors.

Chanchal Yadav, previously secretary (home) and commissioner (trade and taxes), is now secretary in the women and child development department.

Ravi Dhawan, special secretary (power), has been appointed managing director of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), replacing Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, now special commissioner in the Road Safety cell.

At least five IAS officers awaiting posting have been allocated departments by LG Saxena. B.S. Jaglan is now executive director in DSIIDC, while S.M. Ali becomes special secretary in Delhi’s urban development department.