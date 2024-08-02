L-G transfers 7 senior IPS officers

New Delhi: Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday transferred seven senior IPS officers of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre to the national Capital.



According to the official order, Nuzhat Hassan, a 1991-batch IPS officer, who is serving as a special commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has been transferred to Special CP in Human Resource Division.

Neeraj Thakur, a 1994 batch IPS officer, has been transferred from Special CP, MD, Delhi Police Corporation Ltd., to Special CP MD, Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited, the order said. It said Ajay Chaudhry, a 1996 batch IPS officer, has been transferred from the Special CP Armed Force Division to Special CP Traffic Management, while Special CP Training Division Chhaya Sharma, a 1999 batch IPS officer, has been given an additional charge of SPUWAC and SPUNER.

Devesh Chandra Srivastava, a 1995 batch IPS and Jaspal Singh, a 1996 batch IPS officer, who have recently come from Andaman and Nicobar Island and Goa, from the posts of state’s force chief, have been given the charge of Special CP Crime and Special CP Protective Security Division, respectively.

Sharad Agarwal, a 1997 batch IPS officer, who has also returned to Delhi after serving as Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been given the charges of Special CP EOW, the order added.