L-G to monitor security, in constant touch with police

New Delhi: L-G VK Saxena is expected to monitor the security situation in the city closely, while remaining in constant touch with the Command Room of the Delhi Police Control Room at Police Headquarters on Saturday.



Apart from taking live updates regarding developments in the city through the surveillance system installed in the Control Room, Saxena will also remain in constant conversations with the Police Commissioner, staying aware of every road and hotel detailed for the G20 requirements.

They had a detailed discussion on personnel deployed and all security measures undertaken for the Summit, during the L-G’s recent visit.

He had been informed about the 5,000 CCTVs installed in all parts of the city, two teams of 25 personnel monitoring in different shifts at the Control Room which will receive district wise feed and 30 senior police officials in charge of the special Command Room.

Along with the normal sized monitors, there will be 2 giant screens where images can be magnified if the need arises. The Control Room will be manned by technical experts to ensure that there is no hindrance,

and will be visible to the Command Room.

Beside overseeing security measures, Saxena had also directed officials to decorate trees with marigold garlands.

400 trees around the Palam Technical area are expected to be decorated with two coloured marigold flowers by Delhi Cantonment Board, 200 trees and 100 poles will be garlanded by the Public Works Department around Kisan Ghat area near Raj Ghat, approximately 1,200 trees will be adorned by the New Delhi Municipal Council on Sardar Patel Road and around important intersections, and almost 300 trees should be worked upon by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi along the roads under its jurisdiction.

The work on these sites has already started from Thursday night and is still in progress. All flowers have been sourced from local flower mandis and garlands will be replaced according to local requirements and security concerns.