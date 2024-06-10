L-G to meet Atishi today

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will meet with Water minister Atishi on Monday over the “inadequate” amount of water being



released by Haryana through the Munak Canal, one of the national Capital’s primary sources of potable water, Raj Niwas officials said.

Atishi had sought time from Saxena for an emergency meeting over the issue. In a post on ‘X’ earlier, the minister

said Delhi is supposed to receive 1,050 cusecs of water from

the canal but it has reduced to only 840 cusecs.

“Have sought time from the Hon’ble @LtGovDelhi for an emergency meeting, to apprise him of the inadequate water being released by Haryana from the Munak Canal,” she said.