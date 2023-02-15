L-G to DDA: Stop demolition drive till further instructions

New Delhi: Continuing the anti-illegal construction drive in Mehrauli on Tuesday, DDA bulldozed several structures in the area. However, in the backdrop of the demolition



drive, a BJP delegation met with Delhi L-G V K Saxena and requested him to stop the demolition drive.

The L-G has directed the DDA to stall the ongoing demolition drive in these villages, till further instructions, as per officials from the Raj Niwas, the decision came after a delegation of residents of these villages met the L-G and sought relief from the demolition drive while citing the anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas, that was carried out by the AAP government in 2021.

He said the residents’ complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the erring officials.

The L-G however reiterated that, while no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorised occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith, in pursuance of the orders of the High Court.

BJP national vice president Baijayant Jai Panda said that the L-G has given great relief by assuring to stop the demolition with immediate effect and it is regrettable that many houses have been demolished due to the negligence of the Revenue Department of Delhi government.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj responded to BJP’s allegations and said, “If BJP & L-G saab is backstabbed by AAP, what stops ur L-G saab to dismiss all officers of Revenue & DDA who were involved in this demolition. Challenge accepted?”

DDA officials are yet to comment on the matter.