L-G threatened officers to stall bus marshal scheme, says CM

Amid the ongoing Budget session in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lambasted the BJP for its alleged role in the abrupt discontinuation of the Bus Marshal Scheme aimed at ensuring women’s safety.

Kejriwal’s remarks come in the wake of escalating tensions between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor with accusations of political interference and administrative obstruction flying from both sides.

“We promised that we’ll do everything possible for women’s safety. We installed the highest number of CCTV cameras in Delhi, more than New York, Tokyo, Paris, and London,” Kejriwal asserted, emphasising his government’s commitment to bolstering safety measures.

The Chief Minister recounted the successful implementation of the Bus Marshal Scheme since 2015, which saw the deployment of marshals inside buses to combat various crimes, including incidents of molestation and theft. However, he lamented the sudden cessation of the scheme in November 2023, attributing it to pressure from the BJP-supported L-G.

“Officers were threatened by the L-G, who vowed to suspend and pursue legal action against them if the scheme wasn’t terminated,” Kejriwal alleged, highlighting the coercive tactics employed to halt the programme.

Despite the presence of CCTV cameras and panic buttons inside buses, Kejriwal stressed the indispensable role of bus marshals in ensuring swift intervention during emergencies. “One layer of security is CCTV cameras inside the bus, one is a panic button, and

one is a bus marshal,” he explained, advocating for a multi-faceted approach to safeguarding passengers.

Kejriwal condemned the derogatory language used by the L-G in correspondence, emphasising the need for respectful discourse. “Is this an appropriate language to communicate your point? No matter what differences we have amongst each other, this language is not appropriate, coming from the L-G,” he remarked, calling for civility in public discourse.

Challenging the BJP’s tactics, Kejriwal urged them to refrain from engaging in divisive politics and instead focus on constructive governance. “BJP people should be ashamed. You do this kind of dirty politics. You get those people removed and cry while joining dharna with them,” he declared, advocating for a collaborative approach towards addressing public concerns.

The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating his government’s unwavering commitment to serving the people of Delhi and urged the BJP to prioritise the welfare of citizens over political agendas.

“BJP people have a misconception that they are very clever, but in the end, everyone knows what’s going on. BJP shouldn’t do this, it’s not a good thing,” he admonished, calling for a return to positive and inclusive governance.