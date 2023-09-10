L-G thanks residents, staff for making G20 ‘a grand success’

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena extended his gratitude to the residents of the city and all the G20 staff from different agencies for “rising up to the occasion and making the G20 Summit a grand success”, on Sunday.



He appreciated the efforts made by workers and officers of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Cantonment Board, Public Works Department, Forest Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Indian Air Force and others, for working round the clock to ensure Delhi becomes “an unprecedented clean and beautiful” city for the visiting delegation.

Saxena, himself, kept a close eye on the Summit preparations and services, monitoring security, civic infrastructure, civic services, beautification and general upkeep, the L-G office stated.

Throughout Saturday, the first day of the Summit, he was in contact with the Commissioner of Police to stay updated on VVIP movements, carcade routes, traffic and public transport, along with ensuring that public life outside the restricted zones do not face any problem. He also commended the Delhi Police for handling unsche duled visits by the dignitaries.

Along with the police, the L-G kept in touch with the Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairperson and MCD Commissioner to ensure the cleanliness of the city, while praising the efforts to keep air pollution in check by consistently spraying and cleaning roads, pavements and central verges, personally monitored by IAS and DANICS probationers under the direction of the Chief Secretary.

Saxena had also been forced to activate the contingency plan when it began to rain during the Summit. Certain sites prone to flooding had witnessed waterlogging but were drained within 15 minutes through pumps deployed in the venues.

Heavy Duty Contingency Pumps had been used to drain the parking area near Gate No. 5 at the ITPO Complex.

Additionally, any fallen trees and pots, choked water fountains were dealt with on an immediate basis. The L-G also ensured that the Raj Ghat floor was mopped and dried in the 90-second interval between arrivals of each dignitary, reported the L-G office.