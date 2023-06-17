L-G tells authorities to plant flowering trees around Malcha Mahal by Aug 15

New Delhi: Jacaranda, Gulmohar and Amaltas trees will adorn the Central Ridge area near Malcha Mahal as the Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Saturday directed the authorities to plant flowering trees around the 14th-century monument.



Saxena, who planted trees near the gate leading to the monument built by Firoz Shah Tughlaq, directed officials that the plantation of flowering trees like Jacaranda, Gulmohar, Bougainvillea and Chinar should be completed by August 15, according to Raj Niwas officials.

The L-G also asked the authorities to immediately commence the five-layered plantation of these flowering trees in the forest on the side facing Sardar Patel Marg.

During his visit, Saxena was informed that agencies concerned will do the facelift of the forest area facing the Sardar Patel Marg, which is the main road that is traversed by visitors and dignitaries coming to and going from the national capital to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In another move that will help further enrich and strengthen the ecological character of the ridge, the L-G asked for water bodies to be developed in the existing natural depressions in the ridge forest, which is spread over 3.5 hectares along the Sardar Patel Marg, the official said.

Saxena suggested that the plantation should be done in a grid pattern to provide the area with a colourful glimpse.