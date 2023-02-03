L-G takes stock of G-20 preparations

New Delhi: In a meeting to review preparations for the G-20 Summit and related events in the city, Delhi L-G V K Saxena was informed on Thursday that the work by different departments was being “hampered” due to unauthorised and illegal occupation of government land.

It was decided in the meeting to train Uber drivers and make their payment portals compatible to transactions through international credit cards, and to carry out special drives to tackle the problem of stray cattle, dogs as well as monkeys and pigeons.

A total of 26 departments and agencies are working on specific tasks assigned to them, of which 24 submitted their action plans for consideration. The railways and the CPWD that did not come up with their action plans were directed to submit the same within a week, a statement from the L-G’s office said.