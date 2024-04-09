L-G slams Delhi Mins for refusing to attend meetings with him

New Delhi: Showing “insensitivity and lack of seriousness”, Delhi ministers refused to attend meetings called by Lt Governor VK Saxena to discuss functioning of their ministries following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the L-G has said in a letter to the Union home ministry.



Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

In his letter to the Union home secretary, the L-G said such a consultation was necessary “so that routine works of governance are not hampered” in the backdrop of Kejriwal’s detention but the ministers declined his invite on the “specious ground” that the model code of conduct was in force.

“Upon the arrest of Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi and subsequent events, especially those related to public health infrastructure in the city, the impeding Summer Action Plan for water availability, etc playing out in the public domain, Lt Governor had decided to convene a meeting of key ministers of GNCTD dealing with the departments of water, education, health, transport, environment & forest etc,” according to the letter from the L-G Secretariat.

Responding to the letter, Delhi govt urged L-G to carry out his constitutional duty, avoid social media commentary, stop obstructing the works of elected govt and initiate inquiries against officers disregarding ministerial directives.