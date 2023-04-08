L-G slams CM & his govt for making false statements in Delhi HC

New Delhi: L-G V K Saxena on Friday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government for “repeatedly bluffing and making false statements in the Delhi High Court, to hide its failures”.



Saxena claimed that the AAP-led Delhi government is spreading facilities in order to hide their own mistakes.

He took a serious view of the ‘frequent lies and concealing of facts by the Kejriwal government’ in the Delhi High Court on the matter of “Transfer of Special Schools for Children with Disability” to the Education Department. Saxena claimed that the AAP government delayed files and then further misled the Delhi High Court repeatedly by stating that the files were pending with the L-G.

According to sources from the Raj Niwas, the file was deliberately kept pending with the Government/Minister and the file was sent to the L-G on 28 March, 2023 – over 4 months after the High Court was misled with false assertions on two different occasions. L-G has directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit in the Delhi High Court against the deliberate false statements made by the Delhi government to mislead the HC and apprise the court of the factual status in the case.

In a note, Saxena said to the CM Kejriwal that, “AAP government and its ministers have developed an “unfortunate and deplorable” tendency of lying and misleading the people, the media and even the courts”

Further on, he said that “Such false statements by the Delhi government in the High Court amounts to

defamation and perjury. It is alarming that the Delhi High Court is repeatedly being misled by the AAP government. It is unheard of for a government to hide its failures by making false statements in the highest courts of the country and blatantly indulging in perjury.”