L-G seeks report from prison officials as AAP claims CM being denied insulin

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena Thursday asked the director general of prisons to submit a factual report into the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail.

The L-G’s order comes after Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi claimed there was a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.

The Raj Niwas said, “Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon’ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail & purported “conspiracies” against him.

“Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hrs. Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM’’s health will be tolerated,” Raj Niwas said in a series of posts on X.

Atishi told a press conference the chief minister’s requests for insulin have been denied by the Tihar jail administration, and attempts to arrange a video conference with his doctor are facing opposition from the ED and the prions officials.

“For the past several days, his blood sugar level has been consistently above 300 mg/dL,” she claimed.