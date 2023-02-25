L-G Secretariat writes to CM’s office over fund cuts to 12 DU colleges

New Delhi: The L-G Secretariat has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office to address the issue of alleged fund cuts to 12 Delhi University colleges by the city government that fully funds them, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.



Noting that non-disbursal of funds due to these 12 colleges has led to their physical infrastructure becoming unsafe owing to disrepair, the L-G Secretariat has also written to the Chief Secretary to get the premises of these colleges inspected in terms of safety and report to the Lt Governor, they added.

The L-G Secretariat received representations from the National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) and Delhi University Principals’ Association (DUPA), which alleged that there were deliberate fund cuts by the AAP government to 12 DU colleges.

The NDTF, an association of Delhi University teachers, submitted a representation to the L-G on February 7, regarding non-payment of salaries and curtailing the funds of the 12 colleges fully funded by the city government. “Taking note of the issues, the Lt. Governor Secretariat wrote to the Chief Minister’s Office on February 17, requesting the issue to be brought to the notice of the chief minister and consider releasing the due funds to the colleges concerned and address the issues raised by the associations.

“Further, in view of the safety of students, teachers and staff of these colleges, the L-G Secretariat wrote on February 23 asking the Chief Secretary, Delhi, to conduct an inspection of these colleges on priority and sought a status report within 15 days,” an official said. The NDTF claimed that funds of these 12 colleges were unduly cut and delayed by the Delhi government which has resulted in an inordinate delay in the disbursal of salaries to the staff for the last five years. It said that on many occasions, salaries were not paid to the teachers and staff for two to four consecutive months.

The NDTF informed the L-G that non-disbursal of funds due to them has also resulted in hampering of repair and maintenance works, pending since long, which had led to the physical infrastructure in these colleges becoming unsafe. This posed a danger to the staff and students, the teachers’ association apprised the L-G.

The NDTF, in its representation, had underlined that even in the revised estimates

passed recently by the Delhi government, there was a

fund cut to the tune of nearly Rs 113 crore.

It also alleged harassment by the members/chairpersons of the governing bodies of these colleges appointed by the Delhi government. It requested the L-G to issue directions to the Delhi government to release the full funds to these colleges that have been pending for the last five years.