L-G Saxena’s initiative: DDA adopts jute carpeting in parks

New Delhi: In a push for eco-friendly innovation, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has initiated the use of jute carpeting on walking and cycling tracks across Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks, particularly those located along the Yamuna floodplains.

The move, spearheaded personally by Saxena based on his previous experience with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), aims to address dust pollution caused by non-concretized tracks. After

prohibiting concretization to protect the floodplains, authorities faced the challenge of excessive dust, which inconvenienced park visitors and contributed to environmental degradation.

To tackle this, Saxena directed DDA to lay loosely knitted jute carpets on tracks at Asita Park, opposite ITO. Early results have been promising — the carpets not only minimised dust but also encouraged grass to grow through the gaps, anchoring the jute firmly to the soil.

Buoyed by this success, Saxena has now ordered the expansion of jute carpeting to tracks inside the Northern Ridge, where recent restoration efforts revealed severe deterioration. Officials note that this low-cost, sustainable measure not only enhances the green cover and prevents soil erosion but also provides much-needed support to jute farmers and the industry.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to protecting the Yamuna floodplains while supporting rural livelihoods,” a DDA spokesperson said.