L-G Saxena visits Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena visited Sanjay Van and Mehrauli Archaeological Park in South Delhi on Monday, to inspect and review progress of ongoing restoration and beautification works undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).



The monuments at the sites were handed over to DDA earlier this year by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for restoration using their own resources under the latter’s supervision. Saxena has visited these sites seven times to check progress and ensure that the redevelopment is completed by the set deadline, which is the onset of monsoon this year.

“This is the seventh visit of the L-G since he first visited Sanjay Van on February 4, 2023, the last visit being on March 4 this year when he had instructed the DDA officials to immediately start works for filling the Water Bodies Anang Tal and Lalkot Baoli Qila Rai Pithora in Sanjay Van, apart from giving directions to conserve and restore the historical Balban’s Tomb, Jamali Kamali Mosque, and Rajon ki Baoli in Mehrauli Archaeological Park,” informed sources from Raj Niwas.

They added, “The L-G also instructed the accompanying officials of DDA and ASI to identify and preserve scattered carved stones and relics for potential museum display. Saxena in October last year had also unveiled the restored Quli Khan’s Tomb and Metcalfe’s boathouse, a guest house and circular house which is now running as a successful cafe alongside the rejuvenated water body with illumination installations.”