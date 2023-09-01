L-G Saxena unveils sculptures of ‘Yakshinis’, inaugurates IAF Park

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena unveiled sculptures of ‘Yakshinis’ on Ulan Batar Road, and inaugurated the IAF Park in front of the Air Force Stadium, Palam on Friday.



Dedicating the Yakshini Chowk in Delhi Cantt at the junction of Thimayya Marg and Palam Technical Area, to the people of Delhi, Saxena said that 11 Yakshinis at the Chowk and Ulan Batar Marg who embody the mythical guards of Lord Kuber’s treasury, now symbolise the sentinels of an ever emerging powerful and prosperous India.

The sculptures are a representation of our ancient cultural heritage, he said.

Funded by CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives, the sculptures at Yakshini Chowk have been created by Odisha sculptor Dhruba Charan Swain and the ones at Ulan Batar Marg, by another Odia sculptor called Sudarshan Rao.

The L-G had visited Odisha in June to see sculptures from all across the country for Delhi.

Yakshini Chowk has 8 sculptures measuring 6 feet by 2.5 feet each, and those at Ulan Batar Marg have a height of 6 feet. The IAF Park, on the other hand, has 2 MIG fighter planes provided by the Indian Air Force and 8 water fountains installed at equal distance in a symmetrical design.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party announced its intention to approach the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police on Friday, seeking the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the L-G with regard to the ‘Shivling’-shaped fountains installed across the capital just before the G20 Summit.

On Thursday, AAP accused L-G Saxena of insulting Hindu sentiments by installing these fountains, which resemble the revered ‘Shivling,’ along the city’s roads. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, said, “If you have faith, then believe in God. For us, it is an artefact. People are demanding the L-G’s resignation and an apology from the BJP. Yet the L-G is issuing more controversial statements.”

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, also called for an apology from the BJP and appropriate action against Saxena. He expressed his disappointment, saying, “Shivling was insulted under PM Modi ji’s leadership, and shameless BJP members are praising Modi.”

In response to the controversy, L-G Saxena defended the fountains, stating, “These are not ‘Shivlings’ in the least. We have installed these as artefacts to enhance the beauty of the national capital in the best possible manner.”