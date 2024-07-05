L-G Saxena should take back transfer orders: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) revoke the recent transfer orders affecting over 5,000 teachers in Delhi government schools. Senior AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey emphasised that these teachers are integral to Delhi’s acclaimed education model, which has garnered global recognition.

Despite Education minister Atishi’s directive to cancel these transfers, they proceeded at the behest of the BJP, Pandey claimed. “Despite the written instructions of Delhi’s Education minister Atishi, the L-G’s office transferred more than 5,000 teachers overnight at the behest of the BJP,” Pandey stated during a press conference at the party headquarters.

Pandey also highlighted the adverse impact of these transfers on both teachers and students. “An education post is not like other government posts where a teacher can create a profitable situation for himself by staying for a long time. By staying at one place for a long time, the teacher gets a chance to build a positive relationship with the children, their parents, and other staff,” he explained.

He pointed out that the Kejriwal government has invested heavily in education, with 26% of the budget allocated to this sector. This investment, coupled with innovative strategies, has transformed Delhi’s education system. “Before the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, the teachers were reduced to mere education workers due to the old administrative system and politics,” Pandey remarked. “Our government created a successful and revolutionary education model.” Pandey accused the BJP of trying to undermine these achievements.